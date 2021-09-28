Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of SPXSF remained flat at $$225.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $133.15 and a 52 week high of $225.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

