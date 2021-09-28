Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,152. Prudential has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

