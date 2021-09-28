Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $76.44

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Amphenol by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

APH traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $76.25. 70,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,636. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.