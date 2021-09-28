Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 25,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,533. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
