Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.73. 25,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,533. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.