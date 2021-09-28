Stephens Inc. AR Has $28.07 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 147,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,064,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 8.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PayPal by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,282,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,713,000 after purchasing an additional 408,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in PayPal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded down $10.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.45. The stock had a trading volume of 296,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.