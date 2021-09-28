Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,829 shares during the quarter. Marten Transport comprises about 1.6% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Marten Transport worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 851.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

