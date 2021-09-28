Drexel Morgan & Co. Sells 2,941 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 10.6% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $191,090,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,495,000 after buying an additional 1,276,479 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.45. 109,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.