Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 522,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,459,713. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.74.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

