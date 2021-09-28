Bank of Montreal Can Has $260.77 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 111,354 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 3M were worth $260,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after buying an additional 128,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $181.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.