Wrapped BNB Price Tops $335.30 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $335.30 or 0.00809187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $698.33 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00100780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00133793 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.27 or 0.99856443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.87 or 0.06793162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.21 or 0.00780013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,690,864 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

