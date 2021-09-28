Zacks: Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.32. V.F. reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $3,319,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,358,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,043 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

