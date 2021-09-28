ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Up 3.6%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 53,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,068,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 161.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.