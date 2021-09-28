Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $129.59

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $129.59 and last traded at $130.39, with a volume of 75841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

