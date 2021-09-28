Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.88

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 152794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

YGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yangarra Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$153.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.31.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.53 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 44,600 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$60,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,451,880.45. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,575.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

