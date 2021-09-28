WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,804 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,326% compared to the average volume of 337 put options.

Shares of DXJ traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 602.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,009,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,592,000 after buying an additional 1,722,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,603.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,228 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 359,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,847 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,225,000 after acquiring an additional 90,091 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.