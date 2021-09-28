Ondas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,598 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,195% compared to the average volume of 741 call options.

In related news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 668,324 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ondas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONDS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. 67,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,619. The stock has a market cap of $364.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Ondas has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

