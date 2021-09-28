Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.05.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.07. The company had a trading volume of 39,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $215.02 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

