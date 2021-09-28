Fosun International Ltd Takes Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 743,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,000. Quantum-Si accounts for 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd owned about 0.05% of Quantum-Si as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QSI. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,712,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,325,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,012,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,632,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 31,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,871. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

