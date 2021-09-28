International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.36. 36,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.72. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.