iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 508,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,295,015 shares.The stock last traded at $435.58 and had previously closed at $444.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $445.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 148,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,976,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 968,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,521,000 after purchasing an additional 117,167 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

