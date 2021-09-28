Paul Anderson Sells 435,273 Shares of Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) insider Paul Anderson sold 435,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.34), for a total transaction of A$208,495.77 ($148,925.55).
The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.
Orthocell Company Profile
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Orthocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.