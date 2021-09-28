Paul Anderson Sells 435,273 Shares of Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) insider Paul Anderson sold 435,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.34), for a total transaction of A$208,495.77 ($148,925.55).

The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Orthocell Company Profile

Orthocell Limited, a regenerative medicine company, develops and commercializes cell therapies and biological medical devices for the repair and regeneration of human tendon, bone, nerve, and cartilage defects in Australia. The company's principal products include CelGro, a naturally derived collagen medical device for soft tissue repair that is under clinical trials for use as an augment to the surgical repair of tendons, peripheral nerves, bones, and articular cartilage; and Ortho-ATI, a cell therapy for treatment of chronic tendon injuries.

