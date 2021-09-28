Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $101.50

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.21. 40,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,955. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $109.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

