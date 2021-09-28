Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 69,681 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

BAC stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,627,992. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $365.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.