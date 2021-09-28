Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542,462 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,997,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 35.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,185,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,350,000 after purchasing an additional 829,608 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,334,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $597,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.0% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 87,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,627,992. The stock has a market cap of $363.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.34. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

