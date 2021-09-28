Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Facebook were worth $58,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $12.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.62. The stock had a trading volume of 453,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,483,311. The firm has a market cap of $960.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $905,486,162 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

