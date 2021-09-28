Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 538,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 814,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,675 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH traded down $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $286.45. 11,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $196.98 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.