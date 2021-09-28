HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,566 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HPQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 255,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.42. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

