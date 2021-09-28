Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) is 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,611 shares during the period. Clean Harbors accounts for about 7.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $33,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,738. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $105.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

