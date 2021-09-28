Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $524,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $74.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,331.09. 61,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,439. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,415.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,357.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

