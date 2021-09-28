S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of S&W Seed stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $106.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.65. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on SANW. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

