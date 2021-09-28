Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,121 shares of company stock worth $11,104,158 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.44. 30,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,760. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $489.24 and its 200-day moving average is $474.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

