Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. 173,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.