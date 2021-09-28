$199.46 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post sales of $199.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.68 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $130.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $743.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.70 million to $753.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $966.78 million, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,423. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.07 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.