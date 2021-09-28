Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $60.32 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223,219 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $60,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $104.06. 270,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,498,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.98. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

