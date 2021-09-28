Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after buying an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,137,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 672,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,080,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,577,000 after purchasing an additional 697,349 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.54. 285,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,571,322. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

