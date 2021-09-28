Fosun International Ltd Makes New $353.90 Million Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,580,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,904,000. BioNTech accounts for 21.0% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock traded down $25.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $65.72 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.46.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.