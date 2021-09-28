Fosun International Ltd Buys 266,438 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,928 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 266,438 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in UBS Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,961. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

