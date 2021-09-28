Fosun International Ltd Has $3.55 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fosun International Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,560 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 344.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 130.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,239 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

GOLD traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. 1,388,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,441,541. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

