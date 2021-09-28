Fosun International Ltd Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

NYSE SQM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

