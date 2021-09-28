PhiloSmith Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. RLI makes up 3.8% of PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PhiloSmith Capital Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,655 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLI by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 887 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,242. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $82.38 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average is $108.27.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

