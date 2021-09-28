Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Buy

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $42.09. 3,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,284. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

