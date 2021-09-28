Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Buy

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.
NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $42.09. 3,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,284. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
About Steven Madden
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
