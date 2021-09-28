DigitalNote (XDN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $544.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $544.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.00551464 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,059,306,736 coins and its circulating supply is 7,918,000,143 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

