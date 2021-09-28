Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Raised to Buy at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$28.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.18.

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 298,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,851. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.07.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,846. Insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475 over the last three months.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

