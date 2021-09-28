Datamine (DAM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,319.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Datamine has a total market cap of $347,788.45 and approximately $13,319.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.29 or 0.00695735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.02 or 0.01076395 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,871,935 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

