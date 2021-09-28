Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $985,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.15. The company had a trading volume of 80,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

