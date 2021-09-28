HYA Advisors Inc Has $385,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 233,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $10,654,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 106,863 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 202,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

