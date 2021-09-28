HYA Advisors Inc Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 400,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5,953.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 200,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189,260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1,481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 126,908 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KIE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. 75,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

