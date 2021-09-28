HYA Advisors Inc Trims Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.21. 167,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,723. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.34. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.