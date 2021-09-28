iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,570,000.

BATS ACWV traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $104.43. 110,555 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

