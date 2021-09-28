HYA Advisors Inc Acquires 333 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $102.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

